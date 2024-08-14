Injuries & Moves: Hentges (shoulder) to get second opinion

DeLauter had been off of the 7-day Minor League IL in Double-A Akron for a few hours before he sustained an injury that ultimately placed him back on it. The first time, DeLauter had a left foot fracture that did not require surgery, allowing him to return to the lineup on May 28 after being out since the end of April. But as soon as he returned, DeLauter injured his toe on his right foot while attempting to make a catch at the wall in the outfield. His turf toe had sidelined him since May 28. (Last updated: July 20)