Injuries & Moves: Hentges to start season on IL
March 22nd, 2024
LATEST NEWS
March 22: LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger swelling) to start the season on the ILAlthough Hentges has been making progress, he does not have enough time before the start of the season to be ready by Opening Day. Assuming he continues to trend in this direction, it shouldn’t be too long of an IL stint.
March 22: Guardians reassign LHP Anthony Gose, INF Daniel Schneemann to Minor League campAs expected, Gose will move out of big league camp, but he gave his coaching staff a good taste of what to expect when he’s fully recovered from Tommy John surgery. Schneemann, too, was informed that he did not make the Opening Day roster, but he was one of the most pleasant surprises for Cleveland this spring.
“Schnee showed a lot this spring, versatility defensively, the at-bat quality to me is what really stood out,” said manager Stephen Vogt, “and whether this guy came off the bench in the seventh inning, eighth inning, started the game, the way he ran the bases, the teammate that he was, he really impacted camp a lot.”
March 21: INF José Tena optioned to Triple-A Columbus; RHP Jack Leftwich, RHP Adam Oller, LHP Anthony Banda, RHP Jaime Barría, C Dom Nuñez, C Raynel Delgado, INF/OF Micah Pries and OF Lorenzo Cedrola reassigned to Minor League campTena is officially out of the shortstop battle, as he was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday morning. While a wave of other players were also informed they were not making the Opening Day roster, Banda, Barría, Nuñez, Delgado, Pries and Cedrola will remain in Major League camp to help fill innings.
LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger swelling)Expected return: TBDHentges was shut down for a few days in the middle of March to deal with swelling in his left middle finger. Before camp ended, he said he had resumed throwing, but there wasn’t enough time left for him to be ready to go before Opening Day. He’ll start the season on the injured list. (Last updated: March 22)
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: AprilWilliams made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout last week and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow, which is why he’s missed back-to-back starts. As of March 14, he’ll need to go three or four more days without throwing before he begins ramping back up. Because there’s only a limited time remaining in camp, the Guardians know he won’t be able to be on the Opening Day roster. He’s expected to start the year on the injured list and join the rotation as soon as he’s built up to full strength. (Last updated: March 14)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: Hopefully by end of Spring TrainingKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. After taking a little longer than expected to bounce back, he was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11. There’s no set timetable on when he’ll be back in game action just yet.
“He has been through a pretty extensive strengthening program with the shoulder, and he has met all the marks now that we were hoping to meet prior to getting a baseball back in his hand,” pitching coach Carl Willis said. “So we’ll see him to start throwing, and he’s already done plyo balls and he’ll start a throwing program here in the next day or two.” (Last updated: March 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: TBDWhen Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow. He’s expected to get surgery before the end of March to address the issue and a timetable for his return has not been determined. (Last updated: March 14)