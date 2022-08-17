Injuries & Moves: Jewell claimed by Twins

Aug. 16: Josh Naylor comes off bench after departing with ankle painAfter Naylor had to be removed from the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Tigers with right ankle soreness, he was out of the starting lineup Tuesday, but came off the bench in the 8th inning to pinch-hit, lining out to second base. Guardians manager Terry Francona explained that Naylor sometimes experiences pain in his ankle after his surgery last season, but that he has no structural or major issues.