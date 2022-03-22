Injuries & Moves: Jewell, Gibaut sign Minor League deals, score invites to camp

OF Josh Naylor (right ankle)

Expected return: 2022

Naylor collided with second baseman Ernie Clement while trying to catch a fly ball to shallow right field on June 27 at Target Field, leaving him with a fractured and dislocated right ankle. He underwent successful surgery at Lutheran Hospital on July 2. Since arriving at camp on March 11, he’s taken batting practice and ground balls. He’ll take the next week to run the bases and allow himself to see how he recovers before the team determines what his next step will be. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: March 18)