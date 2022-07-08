Injuries & Moves: Jones makes it to Majors

C Austin Hedges (concussion)

Expected return: Midweek

Manager Terry Francona said Hedges had a “good day” on Sunday, and that he participated in baseball activities between games of Sunday’s doubleheader in New York, but that Hedges is “just not ready” yet. Due to the nature of the injury, the Guardians are taking an abundance of precaution to make sure their No. 1 backstop is fully recovered from being struck in the head with a 93.3 mph pitch on Friday.