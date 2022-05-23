Injuries & Moves: Karinchak continues rehab

RHP James Karinchak (mild right shoulder strain)

Expected return: TBD

Shut down in early April, Karinchak is scheduled to throw his first live batting practice on May 20. The team was hoping to evaluate Karinchak in person, but because of the current COVID-19 outbreak the Guardians are dealing with, they decided it was best to keep him in Arizona. He’ll throw a few live batting practice sessions there before joining one of their Minor League affiliates to continue his rehab. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: May 15)