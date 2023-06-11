Injuries & Moves: Karinchak optioned; Herrin recalled

RHP Cody Morris (right teres major strain)Expected return: TBDMorris, who has dealt with shoulder and back problems in the past few years, has been solid in four rehab appearances so far in Double- and Triple-A. Once he got himself out to three innings, the Guardians sat down with him to determine what his best path moving forward would be. They decided to keep him as a reliever and he’s scheduled to throw one inning in rehab appearances on June 11 and June 14. (Last updated: June 9)