Injuries & Moves: Karinchak recalled; Kelly to IL
7:33 PM UTC
LATEST NEWS
Aug. 18: RHP James Karinchak recalled from Triple-A Columbus; RHP Michael Kelly (lower back strain) to the 15-day ILAfter working out in Cincinnati earlier this week, Kelly had pretty intense back spasms, preventing him from being used in relief. In the meantime, the Guardians called on Karinchak to take his place on the roster, despite the struggles Karinchak has had in Triple-A Columbus.
“A little inconsistent [but] again, we could use a good James Karinchak,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “We got to get there. But hopefully, he can figure it out while he’s here.”
Aug. 17: C Cam Gallagher placed on the 7-day concussion IL; C Zack Collins selected from Triple-A Columbus; LHP Daniel Norris designated for assignment; LHP Tim Herrin recalled from Triple-A ColumbusGallagher took a foul tip off the bottom of his facemask in Wednesday’s game against the Reds and was removed at the end of the inning. Guardians manager Terry Francona said Gallagher didn’t pass all of his concussion protocol tests and will get placed on the 7-day IL. To make room for Collins on the 40-man roster, Norris was designated for assignment and Herrin took the extra spot on the 26-man roster.
7-day IL
C Cam Gallagher (concussion)Expected return: End of AugustGallagher took a foul tip off the bottom of his face mask on Aug. 16 in Cincinnati. He stayed in for the rest of the half-inning, but did not return to the field for the next frame. When he came into the ballpark the next day, he did not pass all of the concussion tests and was placed on the concussion IL out of precaution. (Last updated: Aug. 17)
10- and 15-day IL
RHP Michael Kelly (lower back strain)Expected return: TBDKelly was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 18 after experiencing spasms in his lower back. Kelly felt them while the club was in Cincinnati earlier in the week, preventing him from being used in relief for the entire series. (Last updated: Aug. 18)
RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: End of AugustQuantrill allowed six runs on six hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings for Triple-A Columbus on Aug. 9, his first rehab start since landing on the injured list on July 6. Despite the poor line, manager Terry Francona was encouraged by Quantrill’s velocity and other metrics. He said Quantrill told him that it felt like it was the first game of Spring Training. In his second rehab outing with Double-A Akron on Aug. 15, Quantrill allowed one run on four hits in 3 2/3 frames. He’ll make a third rehab start on Aug. 20 with either Triple-A or Double-A and he’s expecting to throw 85 pitches. (Last updated: Aug. 17)
1B Josh Naylor (right oblique strain)Expected return: Early to mid-SeptemberNaylor fielded ground balls prior to the team’s Aug. 10 game vs. Toronto. He’s been doing core exercises and has started doing baseball activities in the batting cages.
Naylor started feeling discomfort in his side on July 31, and he was scratched from the lineup prior to first pitch on Aug. 1 when the pain continued into his pregame batting cage sessions. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed the oblique strain. Naylor was given a timetable of three to six weeks, but manager Terry Francona said that window is “extremely tentative.” He’ll continue to be checked weekly. (Last updated: Aug. 17)
UTIL David Fry (left hamstring strain)Expected return: Mid-AugustFry has advanced to running at 85% effort and has started to do baseball activities in the batting cages. On Aug. 4, Fry went into a full split playing first base while trying to stretch for a throw in the second inning against the White Sox and strained his left hamstring. Although it was clear he was in pain at the moment, he continued to reassure the coaching staff that he was fine and played the rest of the game. But after tests revealed a strain, the Guardians wanted to make sure he had time to recover, and they placed him on the IL on Aug. 8. (Last updated: Aug. 17)
60-day IL
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberBieber has been stretched out to throwing at 120 feet, but has not progressed to the mound just yet. The Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14, and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery. (Last updated: Aug. 17)
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberMcKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, is throwing at 105 feet, but has not gotten back on the mound.
The right-hander started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, but he only made two starts before landing on the IL again with the UCL sprain. After getting different opinions on the next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6. (Last updated: Aug. 17)