Injuries & Moves: Karinchak to be evaluated in Cleveland next week

RHP James Karinchak (mild right shoulder strain)

Expected return: TBD

Shut down in early April, Karinchak is currently symptom-free and is hoping to get to Cleveland during the team’s next homestand to be evaluated by pitching coach Carl Willis. While he’s been throwing out in Arizona, he has yet to face hitters, so he may try throwing to batters when he’s with the big league club next week. But he’s still far from his return as he’ll need a handful of outings on a rehab assignment, considering he hasn’t pitched in game action since last season — Mandy Bell (Last updated: May 10)