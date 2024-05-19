Injuries & Moves: Kwan eyeing rehab assignment; DeLauter taking BP

RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: JuneWilliams made his three-inning start in Arizona to begin his rehab process, but he felt the same discomfort in his elbow after the outing that he did in Spring Training. He received an anti-inflammatory injection on April 24 and was shut down for seven days after that before he was cleared by Dr. Jason Genin to begin throwing. He threw a successful 50-pitch bullpen on May 15 and is expected to increase that pitch count in his next bullpen on May 17.