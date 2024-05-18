Injuries & Moves: Kwan (hamstring) takes batting practice
May 17th, 2024
LATEST NEWS
May 17: LF Steven Kwan (left hamstring) takes batting practice on the fieldKwan resumed baseball activites as he grabbed his bat and headed to the field prior to Friday’s first pitch against the Twins, a positive step forward in his road to recovery. Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said that Kwan has also been running relatively pain-free, but the team doesn’t have a specific timetable for his return just yet.
May 17: LHP Sam Hentges reinstated from the paternity list; RHP Peter Strzelecki optioned to Triple-A ColumbusAfter the birth of his healthy baby boy, Hentges rejoined the Guardians ahead of their six-game homestand.
May 15: RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort) successfully throws 50-pitch bullpen sessionWilliams said he didn’t feel any lingering effects on Wednesday from his first bullpen session since his anti-inflammatory injection. The righty said he threw 50 pitches (all different types) and is scheduled to throw his next bullpen on Friday.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
OF Steven Kwan (acute left hamstring strain)Expected return: Early JuneKwan resumed baseball activities, including running and taking on-field batting practice on May 17. An MRI exam done on May 5 revealed that Kwan, who was injured while making a play in the outfield the day prior, will miss approximately four weeks. He paced the American League in batting average at .353 and had gone an MLB-best 74 consecutive plate appearances without striking out at the time of his injury. (Last updated: May 17)
RHP Eli Morgan (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: MayMorgan was placed on the 15-day IL on April 17 due to right shoulder inflammation. He pitched in nine games, posting a 2.16 ERA over 8 1/3 innings. Morgan made his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus on May 7, allowing two earned runs and two walks while logging one strikeout in one-third of an inning.
Manager Stephen Vogt confirmed that Morgan is feeling better, but that there is no set number of appearances the team is looking for him to make before activating him off the IL. (Last updated: May 9)
OF Chase DeLauter (left foot fracture; No. 1 prospect on Guardians Top 30 Propsects list)The Guardians can breathe a sigh of relief. DeLauter found out on May 9 that the fracture in his fifth metatarsal bone does not require surgery. For now, he’ll remain on the Minor League 7-day injured list with Double-A Akron. But he has not gotten into game action since his last game on April 25 and the team doesn’t have a timetable for his return just yet. (Last updated: May 15)
60-DAY IL
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: JuneWilliams made his three-inning start in Arizona to begin his rehab process, but he felt the same discomfort in his elbow after the outing that he did in Spring Training. He received an anti-inflammatory injection on April 24 and was shut down for seven days after that before he was cleared by Dr. Jason Genin to begin throwing. He threw a successful 50-pitch bullpen on May 15 and is expected to increase that pitch count in his next bullpen on May 17.
This began in the middle of Spring Training when Williams made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on May 9 to clear a roster spot for Darren McCaughan. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: At least the end of MayKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 and joined the big league team on April 25 to work with the Guardians’ training staff. Assuming all goes well, his rehab assignment will be in the near future.
Because he opened the year on the 60-day IL, he’ll need to wait until at least the end of May before he can return to game action. (Last updated: April 25)
INF Angel Martínez (fractured hamate)Expected return: Late May or JuneMartinez was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 17 with a fractured hamate. On April 17, he submitted a surgical intervention with Dr. Thomas Graham at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa. (Last updated: April 17)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 5 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)