Injuries & Moves: Kwan (left hamstring) awaiting MRI results

May 4: LF Steven Kwan removed from Saturday’s game with left hamstring tightnessKwan was replaced in the top of the fourth inning against the Angels due to left hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI after the game and will go through more tests on Sunday to determine what his next step will be. But Kwan said he’s had troubles with his hamstrings dating back to his college days.

“Hamstrings are always concerning, especially with my history,” Kwan said. “It’s nothing to be optimistic about but we’ll see. It feels OK now, but tomorrow is the big day to see how sore it is.”