Injuries & Moves: Kwan (left hamstring) removed from Saturday’s game
1:15 AM UTC
LATEST NEWS
May 4: LF Steven Kwan removed from Saturday’s game with left hamstring tightnessKwan was replaced in the top of the fourth inning against the Angels due to left hamstring tightness. He underwent an MRI after the game and will go through more tests on Sunday to determine what his next step will be. But Kwan said he’s had troubles with his hamstrings dating back to his college days.
“Hamstrings are always concerning, especially with my history,” Kwan said. “It’s nothing to be optimistic about but we’ll see. It feels OK now, but tomorrow is the big day to see how sore it is.”
May 3: RHP Peter Strzelecki recalled from Triple-A Columbus; RHP Tyler Beede designated for assignmentThe Guardians needed a fresh arm after a long, grueling road trip, so the club recalled Strzelecki from Triple-A Columbus. In order to clear space for him on the active roster, the Guardians designated Beede for assignment. In 13 appearances, Beede pitched to an 8.36 ERA with 18 strikeouts and nine walks.
“He was great for us at times and struggled at times,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. “And just with the state of our bullpen and with our roster, just had to make a tough decision and it was a tough conversation today. But I wish Tyler nothing but the best in the future and he could be back with us, which would be great.”
May 2: RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort) cleared to begin throwing after week shut downWilliams was reevaluated on Wednesday by Dr. Jason Genin after needing to receive an anti-inflammatory injection last week and was cleared to begin throwing. Williams threw for the first time on Thursday without pain.
“[He’s] on the road back,” Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said, “which is good to hear.”
May 1: RHP Eli Morgan (right shoulder inflammation) set for rehab assignment with Triple-A ColumbusAfter throwing a successful bullpen on Tuesday in front of the Guardians’ coaching and training staff, the team determined he will be sent on a rehab assignment with Columbus over the weekend. So far in 2024, Morgan has a 2.16 ERA with four walks and seven strikeouts in nine appearances (8 1/3 innings).
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger swelling)Expected return: Late April or early MayHentges was shut down for a few days in the middle of March to deal with swelling in his left middle finger. Before camp ended, he said he had resumed throwing, but there wasn’t enough time left for him to be ready to go before Opening Day.
He began his rehab assignment on April 19 and has thrown 3 2/3 scoreless innings with one walk and four strikeouts over four appearances. He was scheduled to make another appearance with Columbus on May 4, and then will be reassessed by the Major League training staff to determine what’s next. (Last updated: May 3)
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: Early MayWilliams made his three-inning start in Arizona to begin his rehab process, but he felt the same discomfort in his elbow after the outing that he did in Spring Training. He flew to Cleveland to meet with the medical staff and received external opinions. It was determined that receiving an anti-inflammatory injection on April 24 would be the best path forward. He was shut down for seven days after that before he was cleared by Dr. Jason Genin to begin throwing. He threw on May 2 with no pain.
This began in the middle of Spring Training when Williams made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow. (Last updated: May 2)
RHP Eli Morgan (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: Early MayMorgan was placed on the 15-day IL on April 17 due to right shoulder inflammation. He pitched in nine games, posting a 2.16 ERA over 8 1/3 innings. Manager Stephen Vogt said that with the workload Morgan has had, he didn’t feel like himself. He threw a bullpen on April 30 and was cleared to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus over the May 4 weekend. (Last updated: May 1)
60-DAY IL
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: At least the end of MayKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 and joined the big league team on April 25 to work with the Guardians’ training staff. Assuming all goes well, his rehab assignment will be in the near future. Because he opened the year on the 60-day IL, he’ll need to wait until at least the end of May before he can return to game action. (Last updated: April 25)
INF Angel Martínez (fractured hamate)Expected return: Late May or JuneMartinez was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 17 with a fractured hamate. On April 17, he submitted a surgical intervention with Dr. Thomas Graham at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa. (Last updated: April 17)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow. He underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)