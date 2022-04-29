Injuries & Moves: Kwan nearing return; Rosario out with sore wrist

RHP James Karinchak (mild right shoulder strain)

Expected return: TBD

Shut down in early April, Karinchak is currently symptom-free and throwing out to 250 feet at the club’s training facility in Goodyear, Ariz., noting no symptoms or soreness in his right shoulder. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen this weekend, with an eye toward ramping up further. A precise timetable for his return, however, remains unclear. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 23)