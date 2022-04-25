Injuries & Moves: Kwan to undergo more testing (hamstring)

C Luke Maile (left hamstring tightness)

Expected return: This week

Maile was slated to miss three to four weeks after an MRI revealed a left hamstring strain. He was removed from the March 23 Spring Training game at Camelback Ranch with hamstring tightness that flared up after he ran from first to third base. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 15, where he played consecutive games for the first time Thursday and Friday. Maile is 7-for-12 at the plate over five games, and could rejoin the Guardians as early as Monday in Los Angeles. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 24)