Injuries & Moves: Kwan to undergo more testing (hamstring)
April 24th, 2022
Keep track of the Guardians’ recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season.
LATEST NEWS
April 24: Steven Kwan leaves with hamstring tightness
The Guardians were relieved Kwan passed initial concussion protocol after crashing hard into the left field wall late in Saturday’s loss to the Yankees. He underwent subsequent testing after the game without issue, and returned to the No. 2 spot in Cleveland’s order for Sunday’s series finale opposite Gerrit Cole. But then a new trial arose, with Kwan exiting after two at-bats with what the club called right hamstring tightness.
Manager Terry Francona said Kwan’s hamstring cramped up rounding first when he flied out in his second at-bat. Francona called Kwan’s removal “preventative.” The Guardians are optimistically listing Kwan as “day to day,” though the team will pay close attention to how his muscle responds to its five-hour flight to California late Sunday.
The surprise rookie Kwan has been a difference maker for the Guardians early, hitting .341 with only six strikeouts in 14 games. — Joe Trezza
April 24: INF Owen Miller activated from COVID-19 injured list, LHP Konnor Pilkington optioned to Triple-A Columbus
The Guardians’ lineup grew closer to full strength Sunday, when they activated Miller prior to their series finale in New York, optioning Pilkington in a corresponding move. One of the season’s early surprises, Miller was hitting .500 with nine extra-base hits in nine games before testing positive for the coronavirus on April 17.
Miller said he never experienced symptoms, and he was able to work out at Progressive Field with several other Guardians who were sidelined due to positive tests in the days prior to his activation. Miller ended up missing a full week. The rookie Pilkington strung together three scoreless appearances out of Cleveland’s ‘pen in the early going; he’ll be stretched out as a starter at Triple-A. — Joe Trezza
COVID-19 IL
RHP Anthony Castro (tested positive for COVID-19)
Expected return: This week
Castro is progressing toward a return after testing positive for the coronavirus on April 19. He worked out at Progressive Field on Saturday with other sidelined Guardians who are not experiencing symptoms, throwing at least 20 pitches of live batting practice to Owen Miller. Miller was activated Sunday after receiving two negative tests. Castro requires one more; once that occurs, his return is imminent. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 24)
INF Yu Chang
Expected return: Late April
Chang was placed on the injured list on April 15, but the team did not reveal a reason. Manager Terry Francona confirmed later that Chang was placed on the COVID-19 IL. Unlike several other Guardians sidelined by the coronavirus, Chang has experienced symptoms and was not able to participate in closed workouts at Progressive Field. As a result, he was not activated when eligible on Sunday and will require a rehab assignment before returning to the Major League squad. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 24)
10-day/15-day IL
C Luke Maile (left hamstring tightness)
Expected return: This week
Maile was slated to miss three to four weeks after an MRI revealed a left hamstring strain. He was removed from the March 23 Spring Training game at Camelback Ranch with hamstring tightness that flared up after he ran from first to third base. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on April 15, where he played consecutive games for the first time Thursday and Friday. Maile is 7-for-12 at the plate over five games, and could rejoin the Guardians as early as Monday in Los Angeles. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 24)
RHP James Karinchak (mild right shoulder strain)
Expected return: TBD
Shut down in early April, Karinchak is currently symptom-free and throwing out to 250 feet at the club’s training facility in Goodyear, Ariz., noting no symptoms or soreness in his right shoulder. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen this weekend, with an eye toward ramping up further. A precise timetable for his return, however, remains unclear. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 23)
60-day IL
RHP Cody Morris (lat strain)
Expected return: TBD
Morris began experiencing tightness in his arm in a bullpen session just after Cactus League games got underway. He underwent an MRI that revealed a strain of the teres major muscle. He’s expected to be shut down from throwing for four to six weeks before getting re-evaluated, and has not yet resumed throwing. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 23)
RHP Carlos Vargas (Tommy John recovery)
Expected return: TBD
Vargas underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2021 and is expected to continue his rehab program in Arizona until his arm is built back up. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: April 2)