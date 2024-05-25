Injuries & Moves: Kwan, Williams set to begin rehab assignments

OF Steven Kwan (acute left hamstring strain)Expected return: JuneKwan is set to begin a rehab assignment with High-A Lake County on May 25, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt announced prior to Cleveland’s series opener against the Angels. Kwan will play left field for four or five innings for the Captains in his first game action since he injured his hamstring on May 4 while making a play in the outfield. Vogt said the team will take it “a day at a time” in determining the length of Kwan’s rehab stint.