Injuries & Moves: Kwan, Williams to rehab with Triple-A Columbus

OF Chase DeLauter (left foot fracture; No. 1 prospect on Guardians Top 30 Propsects list)The Guardians can breathe a sigh of relief. DeLauter has begun hitting on the field and is waiting to begin a running progression. For now, he’ll remain on the Minor League 7-day injured list with Double-A Akron. But he has not gotten into game action since his last game on April 25 and the team doesn’t have a timetable for his return just yet. (Last updated: May 19)