Injuries & Moves: Kwan, Williams to rehab with Triple-A Columbus
May 27th, 2024
LATEST NEWS
May 27: LF Steven Kwan will start in left field for Triple-A Columbus on TuesdayKwan successfully completed his first two rehab games with High-A Lake County on Saturday and Sunday, and is now expected to start for Columbus on Tuesday. He’ll play six to eight innings.
May 27: RHP Gavin Williams slated to make his first rehab start on Wednesday with Triple-A ColumbusAfter getting through his bullpens and live BPs, Williams has been cleared to begin his rehab assignment on Wednesday with Triple-A Columbus.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
OF Steven Kwan (acute left hamstring strain)Expected return: JuneKwan began a rehab assignment with High-A Lake County on May 25, hitting a three-run homer for the Captains against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Kwan played left field and had three at-bats before being removed for a defensive replacement. He went 0-for-2 with a walk in his second game.
These were Kwan’s first games since he injured his hamstring on May 4 while making a play in the outfield. He was scheduled to start in left field for Columbus on May 28.
“He felt really good,” said manager Stephen Vogt of Kwan’s status after his first rehab game, adding that the club will take it “a day at a time” before evaluating Kwan’s next steps. “He’ll play a few more games before he comes back,” Vogt added, if all goes according to plan.
Kwan led the AL with a .353 batting average at the time of his injury and had gone an MLB-best 74 consecutive plate appearances without striking out. (Last updated: May 27)
RHP Carlos Carrasco (acute neck spasm)Expected return: Early JuneThe Guardians didn’t seem too considered that Carrasco’s neck tightness would take him out of commission for too long, but because he was unable to shake the discomfort before his projected start against the Mets on May 21, he was placed on the 15-day IL.
Carrasco threw an “up-down” bullpen session on May 26 in Anaheim, with manager Stephen Vogt saying that the right-hander is “feeling a lot better.” (Last updated: May 26)
OF Chase DeLauter (left foot fracture; No. 1 prospect on Guardians Top 30 Propsects list)The Guardians can breathe a sigh of relief. DeLauter has begun hitting on the field and is waiting to begin a running progression. For now, he’ll remain on the Minor League 7-day injured list with Double-A Akron. But he has not gotten into game action since his last game on April 25 and the team doesn’t have a timetable for his return just yet. (Last updated: May 19)
RHP Eli Morgan (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: MayMorgan was placed on the 15-day IL on April 17 due to right shoulder inflammation. He pitched in nine games, posting a 2.16 ERA over 8 1/3 innings. Morgan made his second rehab appearance with Triple-A Columbus on May 7, allowing two earned runs and two walks while logging one strikeout in one-third of an inning.
Manager Stephen Vogt confirmed that Morgan is feeling better, but that there is no set number of appearances the team is looking for him to make before activating him off the IL. (Last updated: May 9)
60-DAY IL
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: JuneWilliams threw live batting practice on May 24 and was scheduled to make his first rehab start on May 29 with Triple-A Columbus, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said.
Williams has not played this season after he made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout during Spring Training and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 9 to clear a roster spot for right-hander Darren McCaughan. (Last updated: May 27)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: At least the end of MayKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 and joined the big league team on April 25 to work with the Guardians’ training staff. Assuming all goes well, his rehab assignment will be in the near future.
Because he opened the year on the 60-day IL, he’ll need to wait until at least the end of May before he can return to game action. (Last updated: April 25)
INF Angel Martínez (fractured hamate)Expected return: Late May or JuneMartinez was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 17 with a fractured hamate. On April 17, he submitted a surgical intervention with Dr. Thomas Graham at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa. (Last updated: April 17)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 5 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)