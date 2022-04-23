Injuries & Moves: Maile nearing return

April 22: RHP Cal Quantrill to be activated from COVID-19 IL

The Guardians intend to activate right-hander Cal Quantrill from the COVID-19 IL to start Saturday against the Yankees, manager Terry Francona announced Friday night. Quantrill last pitched April 16; he began experiencing minor symptoms shortly after, and Cleveland was informed of his positive test result after its April 19 postponement. Quantrill tested negative twice, per protocol, in the days since, while swingman Eli Morgan started in his place Friday in New York. Ultimately, Quantrill only had his next start pushed back a day due to the ordeal.