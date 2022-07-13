Injuries & Moves: Maile rattled after foul tip off catcher’s mask

July 13: C Luke Maile day-to-day after taking foul tip off catcher’s maskThe Guardians were in a difficult spot. Starting catcher Austin Hedges had already been replaced with a pinch-hitter earlier in what would become a 2-1 loss to the White Sox, putting Maile in the game. But when Maile was shaken up after taking a foul tip off the face mask in the top of the ninth, Guardians manager Terry Francona had to determine if he’d turn to emergency catcher Ernie Clement or leave Maile in the game. With two outs to go, Maile stayed in to catch the flame-throwing Emmanuel Clase. But if the game would’ve gone to extra innings, Clement was going to come in.