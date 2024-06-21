Injuries & Moves: Martínez recalled; Arias out for family emergency
June 21st, 2024
LATEST NEWS
June 21: INF Angel Martínez recalled from Triple-A Columbus; INF Gabriel Arias placed on family medical emergency listAs Arias stepped away to be with his family, Martínez (the Guardians’ No. 9 prospect) was called up for the first time. Martínez provides similar defensive versatility as Arias, and the 22-year-old can hit from both sides of the plate. The Guardians were impressed by Martínez’s camp this spring, but right foot and left hamate injuries sidelined him until the end of May, when he was finally able to get regular playing time. In 17 games with Columbus this season, Martínez has hit .333 with a .908 OPS.
June 19: RHP Nick Sandlin placed on the 15-day IL with lower back inflammation; RHP Darren McCaughan recalled from Triple-A ColumbusSandlin started to feel some discomfort in his lower back when the team was in Cincinnati last week. It hadn’t gone away by the time he reported to Progressive Field on Tuesday, so the team got him examined by doctors and discovered the inflammation. But he’s expected to return as soon as possible.
The Guardians got McCaughan on May 9 from Miami in exchange for cash. Over the last four seasons, he’s made just six Major League appearances, but in Columbus, he’s racked up 33 strikeouts in five starts (32 innings) while pitching to a 5.06 ERA.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
RHP Nick Sandlin (lower back inflammation)Expected return: Beginning of JulySandlin started to feel discomfort in his lower back when he pitched in Cincinnati on June 12. It continued a few days later when he got the ball again in Toronto, and for the first time this season, he failed to record an out and gave up three runs. When the discomfort hadn’t subsided a few days later, he was examined by doctors, who discovered the inflammation. The Guardians were confident that he’d only need the minimum 15 days of rest before getting back into game action. (Last updated: June 19)
RHP Eli Morgan (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Beginning of JulyMorgan had just come back from the IL (right shoulder inflammation) and after his outing in Colorado on May 29, he reported feeling some discomfort in his elbow. But on June 12, he was cleared to begin his rehab assignment. (Last updated: June 12)
60-DAY IL
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: JuneWilliams tossed 52 pitches over 1 2/3 innings in his fourth rehab start at Triple-A Columbus on June 15, allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits and one walk with four strikeouts. He’s slated to make his next rehab start on June 21 with Double-A Akron.
In his first three rehab outings, Williams went a combined 6 1/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, allowing six earned runs on eight hits and four walks.
Williams has not played this season after he made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout in Spring Training and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 9 to clear a roster spot for right-hander Darren McCaughan. (Last updated: June 16)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 and joined the big league team on April 25 to work with the Guardians’ training staff. Assuming all goes well, his rehab assignment will be in the near future.
The Guardians have not given any indication as to when Karinchak may begin a rehab assignment. (Last updated: May 31)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 5 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)