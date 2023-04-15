Injuries & Moves: McKenzie begins throwing
9:23 PM UTC
April 14: Triston McKenzie (shoulder) begins throwing Sidelined since March 26 with a right shoulder strain, McKenzie traveled with the team and began a throwing program Friday at Nationals Park in Washington D.C., reporting no issues after throwing from 60 feet. Manager Terry Francona said he was encouraged by the progress from the 25-year-old righty, who is eligible to return from the 60-day injured list May 29. McKenzie emerged as one of Cleveland’s top starters in 2022, going 11-11 with a 2.96 ERA in 31 games (30 starts).
April 10: RHP Aaron Civale placed on 15-day IL; RHP Peyton Battenfield selected from Triple-A ColumbusCivale, who was scheduled to pitch against the Yankees on Wednesday, went on the injured list with a left oblique strain. The righty has made two starts this season, fanning eight while allowing four runs in 12 2/3 innings.
10- and 15-day IL
LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: Week to weekHentges began throwing off the mound around Opening Day, and has been continuing to build up. He completed his second of two simulated games Friday at the team’s spring complex in Arizona. Manager Terry Francona said the next step for the 26-year-old lefty would be to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron at some point in the near future so he’s closer to Cleveland and can be evaluated by the team’s medical staff. Then, Hentges will resume his rehab assignment at High-A Lake County, Francona said.
“He’s doing really well,” Francona said. (Last updated: April 14)
RHP Aaron Civale (left oblique strain)Expected return: TBDCivale felt discomfort after his start against the Mariners on April 7, but the team was hoping it was just a cramp from the cold weather. But when he continued to feel it the next day, the Guardians had him go through a scan, which revealed the strain. Cleveland does not have a clear idea of his recovery time table at this point. (Last updated: April 10)
60-day IL
RHP Triston McKenzie (right teres major strain)Expected return: Possibly MayMcKenzie left his March 26 start with right shoulder tightness after just one inning, and subsequent imaging revealed a strain of his right teres major muscle, which connects the shoulder blade to the upper arm. Although he’s progressing well, the Guardians moved him to the 60-day IL on April 10 to open a 40-man roster spot. The team is hoping he’ll be ready to return on May 29, the first day he’ll be eligible for reactivation. He began a throwing program Friday, throwing from 60 feet and reporting no issues. (Last updated: April 14)
RHP Cody Morris (right teres major strain)Expected return: TBDMorris, who has dealt with shoulder and back problems in the past few years, has begun throwing off the mound. Francona said Morris will likely take longer to return than Sam Hentges, since the right-hander needs time to get ramped up before seeing game action. Morris will likely begin his full buildup soon. He got a late start to the 2022 season due to lat issues, limiting him to a bullpen role at the end of the year. (Last updated: April 4)