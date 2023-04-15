Injuries & Moves: McKenzie begins throwing

LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: Week to weekHentges began throwing off the mound around Opening Day, and has been continuing to build up. He completed his second of two simulated games Friday at the team’s spring complex in Arizona. Manager Terry Francona said the next step for the 26-year-old lefty would be to begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Akron at some point in the near future so he’s closer to Cleveland and can be evaluated by the team’s medical staff. Then, Hentges will resume his rehab assignment at High-A Lake County, Francona said.