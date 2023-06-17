Injuries & Moves: McKenzie (elbow) scratched; Bo Naylor on the way

RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: TBDQuantrill was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 2 (retroactive to May 31) with right shoulder inflammation. After the Guardians finished their series in Baltimore on May 31, Quantrill flew back to Cleveland to undergo an MRI. Quantrill, who traveled on the Guardians’ road trip, threw 25 pitches in his first bullpen session on June 14, and he said he felt great the following day. Manager Terry Francona said “everything went well,” and the team expects Quantrill to throw another session on June 17. (Last updated: June 15)