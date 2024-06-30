Injuries & Moves: McKenzie optioned; Williams reinstated
5:55 PM UTC
LATEST NEWS
June 30: RHP Triston McKenzie optioned to Triple-A Columbus; RHP Gavin Williams reinstated from the 60-day IL; RHP Darren McCaughan designated for assignmentWilliams’ rehab assignment had expired and he needed to be activated off the injured list before first pitch on Sunday. That meant one of the starters would have to be moved. Because of his struggles over the last month, McKenzie made the most sense to send to Triple-A Columbus so he can try to get himself straightened out.
Although McKenzie’s velocity has started to increase, he’s battled command issues all season and leads the Majors in homers (19) and walks (49). To clear space for Williams on the 40-man roster, McCaughan was designated for assignment.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
LHP Matthew Boyd (rehab for left elbow surgery)Expected return: AugustThe Guardians signed Boyd on June 29 to add to their starting pitching depth, but they knew it would be some time before he’d be added into the mix. Boyd has begun throwing again after undergoing Tommy John surgery one year ago, but he hasn’t been in a competitive setting just yet.
Boyd will need to build up through a rehab assignment over the next month before he can join the big league rotation. (Last updated: June 29)
OF Chase DeLauter , No. 1 on Guardians’ Top 30 Prospects list, No. 19 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 (turf toe right foot)Expected return: TBDDeLauter had been off of the 7-day Minor League IL in Double-A Akron for a few hours before he sustained an injury that ultimately placed him back on it. The first time, DeLauter had a left foot fracture that did not require surgery, allowing him to return to the lineup on May 28 after being out since the end of April.
But as soon as he returned, DeLauter injured his toe on his right foot while attempting to make a catch at the wall in the outfield. His turf toe has sidelined him since May 28 and he’s been on the IL since June 10, as the club attempted to have him work through it without needing an IL stint. His timetable to return is unknown.
DeLauter had a slow start to the year in Akron after a red-hot Spring Training campaign. In 17 games at Double-A, he hit .194 with a .591 OPS, one homer and three RBIs. (Last updated: June 28)
OF Will Brennan (rib cage inflammation)Expected return: Beginning of JulyBrennan started to feel discomfort in his rib cage on June 24 in Baltimore. Although manager Stephen Vogt said Brennan wanted to play through it, the team determined it was best to shut him down for three to five days before he begins to ramp up his activity again to make sure it completely heals.
The Guardians are not expecting it to be a lengthy stint on the IL. (Last updated: June 27)
RHP Nick Sandlin (lower back inflammation)Expected return: Beginning of JulySandlin started to feel discomfort in his lower back when he pitched in Cincinnati on June 12. It continued a few days later when he got the ball again in Toronto, and for the first time this season, he failed to record an out and gave up three runs.
When the discomfort hadn’t subsided a few days later, he was examined by doctors, who discovered the inflammation. The Guardians were confident that he’d only need the minimum 15 days of rest before getting back into game action. (Last updated: June 19)
60-DAY IL
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 and joined the big league team on April 25 to work with the Guardians’ training staff. Assuming all goes well, his rehab assignment will be in the near future.
The Guardians have not given any indication as to when Karinchak may begin a rehab assignment. (Last updated: May 31)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 5 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)