Injuries & Moves: McKenzie optioned; Williams reinstated 

June 30: RHP Triston McKenzie optioned to Triple-A Columbus; RHP Gavin Williams reinstated from the 60-day IL; RHP Darren McCaughan designated for assignmentWilliams’ rehab assignment had expired and he needed to be activated off the injured list before first pitch on Sunday. That meant one of the starters would have to be moved. Because of his struggles over the last month, McKenzie made the most sense to send to Triple-A Columbus so he can try to get himself straightened out.