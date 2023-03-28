Injuries & Moves: McKenzie (shoulder) out up to 8 weeks

RHP Cody Morris (right teres major soreness)Expected return: TBDMorris, who has dealt with shoulder and back problems the past few years, has played catch up to 105 feet and has worked with weighted balls. Francona said the team is still trying to figure out when Morris will get back on the mound. According to Guardians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti, Morris may be slower to return than Sam Hentges. Morris got a late start to the 2022 season due to lat issues, limiting him to a bullpen role at the end of the year. (Last updated: March 23)