Injuries & Moves: Mercado back with Guardians

“Cherny kind of mentioned to him that some of the stuff is out of your control. Some of it is in your control,” Francona said. “And it’s hard for young guys to understand, like we have three doubleheaders in six days and we don’t want to bring a guy up for two days and send him back. There’s other guys that we’ve brought up and then taken off the roster. Not going to do that with Karinchak. But it’s hard for them to understand it in the moment. We try to understand that and just be as honest as we can. But we told him we’d like to see more of what we’ve been seeing the last couple [outings] and be more consistent. That would really help.” — Mandy Bell