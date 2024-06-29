Injuries & Moves: Morgan activated from IL; McCaughan optioned
June 29th, 2024
LATEST NEWS
June 29: Guardians sign LHP Matthew Boyd and place him on the 15-day IL; RHP Zak Kent designated for assignment; RHP Eli Morgan activated from the 15-day IL; RHP Darren McCaughan optioned to Triple-A ColumbusTo make room for Boyd to join the 40-man roster, Kent was designated by the Guardians. Boyd is recovering from Tommy John surgery that he underwent last June and will need another month to build up in his rehab before he’s cleared to join the big league rotation.
Cleveland also had to provide some depth in its bullpen on Saturday after both of the club’s long relievers — McCaughan and Pedro Avila — worked multiple innings against the Royals on Friday night. So, Morgan was activated from the IL and McCaughan was optioned back to Columbus.
June 28: RHP Gavin Williams makes final rehab startThe clock is ticking on Williams’ rehab assignment, which began on May 29. The Guardians know that they have to activate him in the next couple of days and manager Stephen Vogt said he’s working through the plan to do that.
In his last rehab start on Thursday, Williams threw more than 80 pitches in four innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks to go with six strikeouts.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
LHP Matthew Boyd (rehab for left elbow surgery)Expected return: AugustThe Guardians signed Boyd on June 29 to add to their starting pitching depth, but they knew it would be some time before he’d be added into the mix. Boyd has begun throwing again after undergoing Tommy John surgery one year ago, but he hasn’t been in a competitive setting just yet.
Boyd will need to build up through a rehab assignment over the next month before he can join the big league rotation. (Last updated: June 29)
OF Chase DeLauter , No. 1 on Guardians’ Top 30 Prospects list, No. 19 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 (turf toe right foot)Expected return: TBDDeLauter had been off of the 7-day Minor League IL in Double-A Akron for a few hours before he sustained an injury that ultimately placed him back on it. The first time, DeLauter had a left foot fracture that did not require surgery, allowing him to return to the lineup on May 28 after being out since the end of April.
But as soon as he returned, DeLauter injured his toe on his right foot while attempting to make a catch at the wall in the outfield. His turf toe has sidelined him since May 28 and he’s been on the IL since June 10, as the club attempted to have him work through it without needing an IL stint. His timetable to return is unknown.
DeLauter had a slow start to the year in Akron after a red-hot Spring Training campaign. In 17 games at Double-A, he hit .194 with a .591 OPS, one homer and three RBIs. (Last updated: June 28)
OF Will Brennan (rib cage inflammation)Expected return: Beginning of JulyBrennan started to feel discomfort in his rib cage on June 24 in Baltimore. Although manager Stephen Vogt said Brennan wanted to play through it, the team determined it was best to shut him down for three to five days before he begins to ramp up his activity again to make sure it completely heals.
The Guardians are not expecting it to be a lengthy stint on the IL. (Last updated: June 27)
RHP Nick Sandlin (lower back inflammation)Expected return: Beginning of JulySandlin started to feel discomfort in his lower back when he pitched in Cincinnati on June 12. It continued a few days later when he got the ball again in Toronto, and for the first time this season, he failed to record an out and gave up three runs.
When the discomfort hadn’t subsided a few days later, he was examined by doctors, who discovered the inflammation. The Guardians were confident that he’d only need the minimum 15 days of rest before getting back into game action. (Last updated: June 19)
60-DAY IL
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: JuneWilliams threw more than 80 pitches in four innings for Triple-A Columbus on June 27, allowing one run on three hits and two walks to go with six strikeouts. Because his rehab assignment began on May 29, the Guardians have limited time remaining before they have to activate him off the IL. Manager Stephen Vogt said the team is working through that plan now.
Williams has not played this season after he made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout during Spring Training and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 9. (Last updated: June 28)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 and joined the big league team on April 25 to work with the Guardians’ training staff. Assuming all goes well, his rehab assignment will be in the near future.
The Guardians have not given any indication as to when Karinchak may begin a rehab assignment. (Last updated: May 31)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 5 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)