Injuries & Moves: Morgan activated from IL; McCaughan optioned

OF Chase DeLauter , No. 1 on Guardians’ Top 30 Prospects list, No. 19 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 (turf toe right foot)Expected return: TBDDeLauter had been off of the 7-day Minor League IL in Double-A Akron for a few hours before he sustained an injury that ultimately placed him back on it. The first time, DeLauter had a left foot fracture that did not require surgery, allowing him to return to the lineup on May 28 after being out since the end of April.