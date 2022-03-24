Injuries & Moves: Morris (lat strain) shut down

March 17: Guardians sign RHPs Jake Jewell and Ian Gibaut to Minor League contracts with invitations to big league camp

Jewell appeared in 33 games at the Triple-A level last season (split between the Cubs, Dodgers and Giants organizations), owning a combined 3.40 ERA in 45 frames. He made 10 big league appearances with the Cubs. Gibaut pitched in just three games with the Twins in 2021 (2.70 ERA, two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings) and spent the rest of the year with their Triple-A affiliate. — Mandy Bell