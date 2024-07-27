Injuries & Moves: Naylor day to day; Cantillo set for debut

July 24: RHP Tanner Bibee (cramping in quads/hamstrings) set for next start after early exitBefore the start of the sixth inning on Wednesday, Bibee exited his start with cramping in both of his quads and hamstrings. Bibee said he’s cramped up in each of his starts since he tossed six scoreless innings against the Mariners on June 19. He even remembers being plagued with cramps during his last season in college. This instance was worse, though.

“I think what’s most frustrating is like if it was one, that would’ve been fine,” Bibee said. “I can pitch through that. … But everything happens like that, and it sucks.”