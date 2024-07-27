Injuries & Moves: Naylor day to day; Cantillo set for debut
July 27th, 2024
July 27: 1B Josh Naylor (biceps) day to dayThe All-Star first baseman was out of the lineup for the second straight game as he battled through several minor injuries, manager Stephen Vogt said. Vogt said the most pressing issue is Naylor’s right biceps, stemming from a recent hit-by-pitch.
Vogt said he expects Naylor to avoid the injured list and be back in the lineup shortly.
“He’s been banged up all year,” Vogt said. “So for us, we just felt like this was the right time to give him a couple days. He’s not very happy with me. We had a couple discussions about it. But you know, we just feel like it’s what’s best.”
July 27: LHP Joey Cantillo expected to start SundayThe Guardians are planning to activate their No. 10 prospect, as ranked by MLB Pipeline, to start Sunday against the Phillies. It would be the Major League debut for the 24-year-old Cantillo, a former 16th-round Draft pick who spent most of the past two seasons at Triple-A Columbus.
The Guardians originally slated Xzavion Curry to start on Sunday, but the right-handed swingman is being moved back to the bullpen, manager Stephen Vogt said. The team still needs to activate Cantillo, which will require a corresponding move.
LATEST NEWS
July 24: RHP Tanner Bibee (cramping in quads/hamstrings) set for next start after early exitBefore the start of the sixth inning on Wednesday, Bibee exited his start with cramping in both of his quads and hamstrings. Bibee said he’s cramped up in each of his starts since he tossed six scoreless innings against the Mariners on June 19. He even remembers being plagued with cramps during his last season in college. This instance was worse, though.
“I think what’s most frustrating is like if it was one, that would’ve been fine,” Bibee said. “I can pitch through that. … But everything happens like that, and it sucks.”
He’s getting IV fluids regularly after his outings, but the Guardians won’t be without their ace moving forward. However, the team is desperately looking for a way to help prevent nagging cramps from interrupting his dominance yet again. Read more >>
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
LHP Matthew Boyd (left elbow surgery)Expected return: AugustBoyd threw five scoreless innings on 64 pitches (43 strikes) in his second rehab start with Double-A Akron on July 26, working on building up to 75 pitches as he makes his way back from Tommy John surgery. The veteran lefty logged four innings (one run) in his first start for Akron on July 21, and three innings (one unearned run) in a Rookie-level Arizona Complex League game on July 16.
The Guardians signed Boyd on June 29 to add to their starting pitching depth, but they knew it would be some time before he’d be added into the mix. That time appears to be nearing now. (Last updated: July 26)
OF Chase DeLauter, No. 1 on Guardians’ Top 30 Prospects list, No. 19 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 (turf toe right foot)Expected return: TBDDeLauter was cleared to begin his rehab assignment with Rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 20 and went 1-for-2 with a walk in his first taste of game action.
DeLauter had been off of the 7-day Minor League IL in Double-A Akron for a few hours before he sustained an injury that ultimately placed him back on it. The first time, DeLauter had a left foot fracture that did not require surgery, allowing him to return to the lineup on May 28 after being out since the end of April. But as soon as he returned, DeLauter injured his toe on his right foot while attempting to make a catch at the wall in the outfield. His turf toe had sidelined him since May 28. (Last updated: July 20)
LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: Late JulyHentges landed on the injured list for the second time this season on July 12 after experiencing left shoulder fatigue over the previous handful of days.
“I thought it was best to just take a break right now, get that knocked out so that he’ll be the best version of himself for the rest of the year,” manager Stephen Vogt said.
Hentges, who began the season on the injured list and didn’t debut until May due to left middle finger inflammation, has recorded a 3.04 ERA over 23 2/3 innings (25 appearances) this year. (Last updated: July 12)
60-DAY IL
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 but has not made much progress since then. The Guardians are not sure if he will pitch in 2024. He’s been in Arizona, but the quality and shape of his pitches have not looked like they have in the past. (Last updated: July 25)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 5 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)