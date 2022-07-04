Injuries & Moves: Naylor exits with back spasms

July 4: OF Oscar Mercado added to active roster; LHP Austin Young optioned to Triple-A Columbus

Mercado was designated for assignment by the Guardians a little over a week ago, but now that the team is down an outfielder in Oscar Gonzalez, Cleveland reclaimed Mercado off waivers from the Phillies. Without Mercado or Gonzalez, the Guardians had been turning to Ernie Clement to fill the right-handed hitting outfield hole that had been left in the lineup. And with the team’s top Minor League outfield options in Nolan Jones and Will Brennan both being left-handed hitters, it’s likely that Mercado hitting from the other side of the plate was enticing to move Clement out of the outfield.