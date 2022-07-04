Injuries & Moves: Naylor exits with back spasms
42 minutes ago
Keep track of the Guardians’ recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season.
LATEST NEWS
July 4: 1B Josh Naylor (back spasms) removed in seventh inning
Naylor appeared to aggravate his lower back on a check swing in the top of the seventh inning in Game 1 of the doubleheader. He initially tried to work it out on his own before he was joined on the field by manager Terry Francona and members of the Guardians’ training staff.
Naylor remained in the game long enough to draw a walk on the next pitch but was in obvious discomfort as he jogged to first. After a few moments of stretching and discussion with first-base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., Naylor was replaced by pinch-runner Owen Miller. — Dawn Klemish
July 4: OF Oscar Mercado added to active roster; LHP Austin Young optioned to Triple-A Columbus
Mercado was designated for assignment by the Guardians a little over a week ago, but now that the team is down an outfielder in Oscar Gonzalez, Cleveland reclaimed Mercado off waivers from the Phillies. Without Mercado or Gonzalez, the Guardians had been turning to Ernie Clement to fill the right-handed hitting outfield hole that had been left in the lineup. And with the team’s top Minor League outfield options in Nolan Jones and Will Brennan both being left-handed hitters, it’s likely that Mercado hitting from the other side of the plate was enticing to move Clement out of the outfield.
Young, whose contract was selected from Columbus on Sunday, will remain with the team as its 27th man through Monday’s doubleheader in Detroit before he returns to Triple-A. — Mandy Bell
July 3: RHP James Karinchak recalled from Triple-A; LHP Anthony Gose to 15-day IL
The plan was to keep Karinchak in Triple-A Columbus for a few more outings to help him find a consistent rhythm, but when Gose landed on the injured list prior to the series finale against the Yankees, the Guardians had no choice but to turn to Karinchak earlier than expected. In a less grueling schedule, Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis said the team may have been able to get away with giving Gose a few days off, avoiding the IL, but because of the doubleheader scheduled for Monday, the Guardians couldn’t afford to be down a pitcher. — Mandy Bell
July 3: Guardians selected the contract of LHP Alex Young from Triple-A Columbus; LHP Kirk McCarty designated for assignment; RHP Anthony Castro optioned to Triple-A
To help give the bullpen as much depth as possible heading into Monday’s twin bill, the Guardians added Young to the active roster. Because he wasn’t already on the 40-man, the team designated McCarty, who started Game 1 of the twin bill against the Yankees on Saturday, for assignment. McCarty was not on the 26-man roster because he served as the 27th man for the doubleheader, resulting in Castro being optioned back to Columbus to clear space for Young. — Mandy Bell
7-day IL
C Austin Hedges (concussion)
Expected return: Midweek
Manager Terry Francona said Hedges had a “good day” on Sunday, and that he participated in baseball activities between games of Sunday’s doubleheader in New York, but that Hedges is “just not ready” yet. Due to the nature of the injury, the Guardians are taking an abundance of precaution to make sure their No. 1 backstop is fully recovered from being struck in the head with a 93.3 mph pitch on Friday.
Hedges was placed on the 7-day concussion IL on Tuesday, but the move was retroactive to Sunday. — Dawn Klemish (Last updated: July 4)
10-day/15-day IL
LHP Anthony Gose (left triceps strain)
Expected return: TBD
Gose started feeling something off in his throwing arm following Saturday’s rocky performance against the Yankees, in which he gave up four runs on six hits in just two-thirds of an inning. Guardians pitching coach Carl Willis said the initial diagnosis gave the impression that Gose shouldn’t be out for an extended period of time. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: July 3)
OF Oscar Gonzalez (abdominal strain)
Expected return: Mid-July
Although Gonzalez’s MRI revealed some mild swelling near his ribs that will shut him down for a week to 10 days, manager Terry Francona seemed confident that the injury wouldn’t sideline him for too long. Francona said Gonzalez couldn’t remember when he sustained the injury and first felt it when he showed up to the ballpark on June 30 prior to the series finale against the Twins. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: July 2)
60-day IL
RHP Cody Morris (lat strain)
Expected return: TBD
Morris began experiencing tightness in his arm in a bullpen session just after Cactus League games got underway. He underwent an MRI that revealed a strain of the teres major muscle. He’s expected to be shut down from throwing for four to six weeks before getting re-evaluated, and has not yet resumed throwing. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 23)
RHP Carlos Vargas (Tommy John recovery)
Expected return: TBD
Vargas underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2021 and is expected to continue his rehab program in Arizona until his arm is built back up. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: April 2)