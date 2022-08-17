Injuries & Moves: Naylor pinch-hits after ankle pain Monday

Aug. 16: Josh Naylor likely to be available off the bench after getting removed from Monday’s gameAs has happened throughout the season, Naylor had to be removed from the second game of Monday’s doubleheader against the Tigers with right ankle soreness. Guardians manager Terry Francona explained that Naylor sometimes experiences pain in his ankle after his surgery last season, but that he has no structural or major issues. Naylor was feeling much better on Tuesday, but out of extra precaution, he was kept out of the starting lineup, though he could be available off the bench late in the game.