Injuries & Moves: Naylor to start season on 10-day IL

OF Josh Naylor (right ankle)

Expected return: TBD

Naylor, who fractured his lower leg and tore ligaments after a collision with Ernie Clement last June, got back into Cactus League action for the first time on March 29, going 2-for-3 in five innings in right field. The only question that remains is whether this final week of camp will be enough time for him to feel prepared enough to be with the big league club on Opening Day. While it’s certainly not off the table, the Guardians are hesitant to make that decision just yet. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: March 30)