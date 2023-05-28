Injuries & Moves: Naylor’s X-rays come back negative

RHP Cody Morris (right teres major strain)Expected return: TBDMorris, who has dealt with shoulder and back problems in the past few years, threw an inning in an extended spring game on May 6. After working out in Cleveland for a few days late in May, he was sent out on a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron and worked a scoreless inning on May 24. He’ll make another appearance with Akron on May 28 before moving up to Triple-A Columbus. (Last updated: May 27)