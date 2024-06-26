Injuries & Moves: Noel recalled; Rodríguez optioned
7:07 PM UTC
June 26: 1B/OF Jhonkensy Noel recalled from Triple-A Columbus; OF Johnathan Rodríguez optionedOn Wednesday, the Guardians promoted one of the top offensive performers in the Minors in Noel.
The 22-year-old was hitting .295/.359/.578 in 65 games in Triple-A with 18 home runs, tied for the fifth-most of any player in the Minors. The Guardians’ No. 26 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, Noel is yet another potential hitter that Cleveland can add into the mix for an offense that entered the day fifth in the Majors with 392 runs.
In the corresponding move, the Guardians optioned Rodríguez, who struggled in a small sample with a .486 OPS in 13 games. Cleveland’s No. 16 prospect, Rodríguez made his MLB debut on May 21 against the Mets. The 24-year-old figures to be in the mix as an outfield option in case any injuries arise.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
RHP Nick Sandlin (lower back inflammation)Expected return: Beginning of JulySandlin started to feel discomfort in his lower back when he pitched in Cincinnati on June 12. It continued a few days later when he got the ball again in Toronto, and for the first time this season, he failed to record an out and gave up three runs. When the discomfort hadn’t subsided a few days later, he was examined by doctors, who discovered the inflammation. The Guardians were confident that he’d only need the minimum 15 days of rest before getting back into game action. (Last updated: June 19)
RHP Eli Morgan (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Beginning of JulyMorgan had just come back from the IL (right shoulder inflammation) and after his outing in Colorado on May 29, he reported feeling some discomfort in his elbow. But on June 12, he was cleared to begin his rehab assignment. (Last updated: June 12)
60-DAY IL
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: JuneWilliams is scheduled for a sixth rehab start on June 26 at Triple-A Columbus. He tossed 66 pitches over five innings in his fifth rehab start on June 21 at Double-A Akron, allowing one run on four hits with four strikeouts.
“He’s feeling great, he threw a bullpen and he is progressing really well,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “He needs to repeat the step and try to get a sixth up and we want to make sure that when Gavin does come join us that he’s full-go and no restrictions whatsoever.”
Williams has not played this season after he made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout during Spring Training and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list on May 9 to clear a roster spot for right-hander Darren McCaughan. (Last updated: June 24)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 and joined the big league team on April 25 to work with the Guardians’ training staff. Assuming all goes well, his rehab assignment will be in the near future.
The Guardians have not given any indication as to when Karinchak may begin a rehab assignment. (Last updated: May 31)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 5 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)