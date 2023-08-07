Injuries & Moves: OF Laureano claimed off waivers

RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: TBDQuantrill landed on the IL again about a week after he was reinstated from the injured list with the same right shoulder ailment. This time, he wasn’t shut down from throwing, but the Guardians wanted to take their time with his recovery so that he wouldn’t have another flare-up when he returns. He threw to live hitters in Akron on Aug. 4 and the team is waiting to see how he bounces back before determining the next step. (Last updated: Aug. 5)