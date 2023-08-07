Injuries & Moves: OF Laureano claimed off waivers
August 5th, 2023
Aug. 5: RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation) faces live hittersQuantrill was cleared to face live hitters in Akron on Friday and reported back to Cleveland to see how he bounced back on Saturday. The Guardians will then determine his next steps.
Aug. 4: INF Tyler Freeman, 1B Josh Naylor placed on IL; INF Jos? Tena recalled from Triple-A Columbus; OF Kole Calhoun acquired from DodgersFreeman, who felt soreness in his right shoulder as he grounded out in the fourth inning against the Astros on Tuesday, was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 2. The club also placed Naylor on the IL with a right oblique strain, retroactive to Aug. 1.
To take their places on the roster, the Guardians called up Tena, who is the team’s No. 19 prospect per MLB Pipeline, from Triple-A Columbus. The 22-year-old made his Triple-A debut on Thursday night, collecting a double and two RBIs.
Cleveland also acquired Calhoun from the Dodgers for cash, and he was added to the active roster ahead of Friday’s game.
10- and 15-day IL
RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: TBDQuantrill landed on the IL again about a week after he was reinstated from the injured list with the same right shoulder ailment. This time, he wasn’t shut down from throwing, but the Guardians wanted to take their time with his recovery so that he wouldn’t have another flare-up when he returns. He threw to live hitters in Akron on Aug. 4 and the team is waiting to see how he bounces back before determining the next step. (Last updated: Aug. 5)
1B Josh Naylor (right oblique strain)Expected return: Early-to-mid SeptemberNaylor started feeling discomfort in his side on July 31 and was scratched from the lineup prior to first pitch on Aug. 1 when the pain continued into his pregame batting cage sessions. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed an oblique strain. He was given a timetable of three to six weeks, but Guardians manager Terry Francona said that window is “extremely tentative.” He’ll continue to be checked weekly. (Last updated: Aug. 4)
INF Tyler Freeman (right shoulder strain)Expected return: Mid-AugustThe Guardians don’t expect this to be a long stint on the IL, but Freeman did get diagnosed with a strain in his right shoulder, prompting him to miss a few days of activity. He’s scheduled to be rechecked by the medical staff on Aug. 6 and he could be cleared to begin activities immediately. (Last updated: Aug. 4)
60-day IL
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberThe Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14, and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery. He picked up a ball on Aug. 2 and hasn’t felt pain. (Last updated: Aug. 4)
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberMcKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, was cleared to play catch and played catch for the first time on July 28 in Chicago. He has played catch for five days now and hasn’t felt any setbacks. He has hopes of returning by the end of the season.
The right-hander started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, but he only made two starts before landing on the IL again with the UCL sprain. After getting different opinions on the next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6. (Last updated: Aug. 4)