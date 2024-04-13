Injuries & Moves: Parsons added as 27th man; Bieber undergoes surgery

RHP Ben Lively (viral illness)Expected return: AprilLively shouldn’t need much time to get back to full strength. He was one of the handful of players to get knocked out of commission by a virus that spread through the Spring Training clubhouse. He missed about two weeks of action, putting him behind the rest of the pitchers before Opening Day. Lively made his second rehab start on April 9 with Triple-A Columbus, allowing three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings on just 55 pitches. He joined the Guardians on April 13 and is expected to be activated at some point during the team’s series in Boston. (Last updated: April 13)