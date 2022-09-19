Injuries & Moves: Plesac likely to throw sim game Tuesday

LHP Anthony Gose (Tommy John surgery)Expected return: 2023/24After attempting to return from left elbow discomfort since July, Gose and the Guardians determined that Tommy John surgery was his most viable path forward. He underwent the procedure Sept. 14, and the Guardians expect him to return in 12-18 months, typical for pitchers recovering after Tommy John surgery. The Guardians shut down Gose at the end of July after he was still “feeling it a little bit” when throwing. Gose started feeling something off in his throwing arm following his rocky performance against the Yankees on July 2, during which he gave up four runs on two hits in just two-thirds of an inning. He underwent an MRI on July 12, which revealed some swelling in his elbow, and received injections in an effort to resume throwing without surgery, but the attempt was ultimately unsuccessful.