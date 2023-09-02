Injuries & Moves: Quantrill, Fry activated; Moore, L?pez added
August 30th, 2023
LATEST NEWS
Aug. 29: RHP Gavin Williams (right knee soreness) leaves after 1st inning in start vs. MinnesotaWilliams left his start after one inning with right knee soreness after his knee buckled on the first pitch of the at-bat against Jorge Polanco, who was the second batter of the bottom of the first inning. Williams’ right foot appeared to slip as he delivered a first-pitch changeup to Polanco.
“Yeah, [my knee] buckled a little bit, caught a spike and just fell down,” Williams said, adding that he isn’t too concerned about the injury. Williams stayed in to finish the inning, throwing 30 pitches (15 strikes). He was replaced by Hunter Gaddis, who was recalled from Triple-A Columbus before the game, in the bottom of the second inning.
Manager Terry Francona said the team has already notified doctors and Williams will be re-evaluated before Wednesday’s game. Francona decided to pull Williams rather than have him try to pitch through any pain.
“In good conscience, I couldn’t let him go back out there,” Francona said. “I wanted to. We’re up against [Williams’ career high] as far as innings, but I would have had a really hard time. Every time he threw a pitch, I would have been holding my breath.” More >>>
Aug. 29: RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation) will rejoin the rotation on Sept. 1 vs. Tampa BayQuantrill’s anticipated return will happen on Sept. 1, as the rosters expand to 28 players. He will join the rotation against Tampa Bay, providing an extra day of rest for starting pitcher Logan Allen. Quantrill’s return was expected after the team designated Noah Syndergaard for assignment following Sunday’s game.
“The reason being that’ll allow us to back up Logan a little bit,” manager Terry Francona said of choosing Sept. 1 for Quantrill. “Any time we can do that, I think that’s the thought.”
Quantrill has been out since July 6 with right shoulder inflammation. The team has given him nearly two months to recover after he was sidelined with the same injury for a month earlier in the season. His return lasted just two starts before he hit the injured list again.
He finished the rehab process strong, allowing just two runs over 7 1/3 innings in his final rehab start on Aug. 26 for Triple-A Columbus. He struck out six in the outing and needed just 89 pitches (57 strikes). He had allowed six runs in his previous rehab start.
Aug. 29: LHP Daniel Norris designated for assignment; RHP Hunter Gaddis recalled from Triple-A ColumbusA day after Norris had his contract selected from Triple-A, the left-handed pitcher was designated for assignment. Cleveland recalled Gaddis to provide another fresh arm for the bullpen. Gaddis has pitched in nine games (six starts) for Cleveland this season, going 1-1 with a 5.00 ERA.
Norris had his contract selected from Triple-A after the team designated Noah Syndergaard for assignment following his start on Sunday. Norris allowed four runs on four hits, including two home runs, in two innings in Cleveland’s 10-6 loss on Monday, bringing Norris’ ERA up to 5.68 in seven games for Cleveland this season. Norris, 30, had been released by the team earlier in August, only to re-sign two days later on a Minor League contract.
10- and 15-day IL
RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: Sept. 1After being out since July 6, Quantrill finally has his return date set. Manager Terry Francona said Quantrill will return to the rotation on Sept. 1 to face the Tampa Bay Rays. After allowing six runs in his previous rehab start, Quantrill allowed two runs over 7 1/3 innings while striking out six on Aug. 26 for Triple-A Columbus. He was efficient, too, needing just 89 pitches (57 strikes). (Last updated: Aug. 29)
1B Josh Naylor (right oblique strain)Expected return: Early to mid-SeptemberNaylor is scheduled to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron on Aug. 29. Manager Terry Francona said Naylor is “scheduled out through the weekend” and then the team will reassess his status.
“I think he feels like he’s ready right now, which we love,” Francona said Aug. 28. “But I think the trainers feel like we need … to build him up a little bit.”
Naylor started feeling discomfort in his side on July 31, and he was scratched from the lineup prior to first pitch on Aug. 1 when the pain continued into his pregame batting cage sessions. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed the oblique strain. Naylor was given a timetable of three to six weeks, but Francona said that window is “extremely tentative.” (Last updated: Aug. 28)
UTIL David Fry (left hamstring strain)Expected return: AugustFry went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in his first rehab outing with Triple-A Columbus on Friday. He was replaced at first base before the sixth inning, but there were no immediate concerns for his hamstring after that first game. Fry was slated for a day off on Saturday, and the club expected him to play again on Sunday.
On Aug. 4, Fry went into a full split playing first base while trying to stretch for a throw in the second inning against the White Sox and strained his left hamstring. Although it was clear he was in pain at the moment, he continued to reassure the coaching staff that he was fine and played the rest of the game. But after tests revealed a strain, the Guardians wanted to make sure he had time to recover, and they placed him on the IL on Aug. 8. (Last updated: Aug. 26)
RHP Michael Kelly (lower back strain)Expected return: TBDKelly was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 18 after experiencing spasms in his lower back. Kelly felt them while the club was in Cincinnati earlier in the week, preventing him from being used in relief for the entire series. (Last updated: Aug. 18)
60-day IL
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberBieber has advanced to throwing bullpen sessions and will mix in breaking balls in his next bullpen on Aug. 31 in Cleveland. Bieber’s first bullpen, thrown Aug. 28 in Minnesota, was all fastballs. Pitching coach Carl Willis said Bieber has thrown breaking balls during flat ground work.
The Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14, and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery. (Last updated: Aug. 30)
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberMcKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, had a successful bullpen session Aug. 29 in Minnesota. He threw 25 pitches, all fastballs.
“Body was moving well, effort level was very good and continuing to move forward,” pitching coach Carl Willis said.
McKenzie will throw another bullpen session this weekend in Cleveland. The right-hander started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, but he only made two starts before landing on the IL again with the UCL sprain. After getting different opinions on the next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6. (Last updated: Aug. 30)