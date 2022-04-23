Injuries & Moves: Quantrill to be activated from COVID-19 IL

RHP Cal Quantrill (tested positive for COVID-19)

Expected return: TBD

After the April 19 postponement, the Guardians were informed that Quantrill had tested positive for COVID-19. He had been experiencing minor symptoms, which prompted the test. After he came back positive, the club began contact tracing and discovered a handful of others who had also tested positive. Quantrill will miss at least five days and will need to have back-to-back negative tests before he can rejoin the team. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: April 20)