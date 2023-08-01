Injuries & Moves: Quantrill to face live hitters

RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: TBDQuantrill landed on the IL again about a week after he was reinstated from the injured list with the same right shoulder ailment. This time, he wasn’t shut down from throwing, but the Guardians wanted to take their time with his recovery so that he wouldn’t have another flare up when he returns. He’s been cleared to face live hitters at the end of the first week in August and will likely begin his rehab assignment soon after. (Last updated: July 31)