Injuries & Moves: Quantrill to face live hitters

July 31st, 2023
LATEST NEWS
July 31: RHP Aaron Civale traded to Rays in exchange for 1B prospect Kyle ManzardoThe Guardians saw an opportunity to add an up-and-coming power bat to the organization that ranks 37th in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 prospects list. In order to make the deal happen, the club had to part ways with Civale, who had been the rock of this injury-prone rotation in July. Now, the club has to figure out who will fill the void he leaves.
July 31: RHP Noah Syndergaard activated from ILWith Civale’s roster spot open, Syndergaard was able to easily be added. He’s scheduled to make his Guardians debut after being traded to Cleveland from Los Angeles last Wednesday.
July 28: RHP Triston McKenzie begins throwing programIt’s been a long wait for McKenzie, who was able to make just two starts after coming off the IL this year before going back on it, but he was finally given the green light to play catch on Friday afternoon.
“He was pretty excited,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said. “I think all went well.”
July 27: Guardians recall OF Oscar Gonzalez from Triple-A ColumbusWith Amed Rosario’s spot on the roster now available, the Guardians recalled Gonzalez from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday. When Noah Syndergaard is set to return from the injured list, the Guardians will need to make another move to add him to the active roster. Since Gonzalez was optioned to Triple-A on May 6, he’s hit .275 with a .789 OPS.
July 26: SS Amed Rosario traded to the Dodgers in exchange for RHP Noah Syndergaard and cashThe Guardians added to their pitching depth by acquiring Syndergaard, who is currently on the injured list. By moving Rosario, Cleveland now has an opening at shortstop to evaluate guys like Tyler Freeman, Gabriel Arias and eventually Brayan Rocchio to see who might man that position for the foreseeable future.
10- and 15-day IL
RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: TBDQuantrill landed on the IL again about a week after he was reinstated from the injured list with the same right shoulder ailment. This time, he wasn’t shut down from throwing, but the Guardians wanted to take their time with his recovery so that he wouldn’t have another flare up when he returns. He’s been cleared to face live hitters at the end of the first week in August and will likely begin his rehab assignment soon after. (Last updated: July 31)
60-day IL
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberMcKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, was cleared to play catch and played catch for the first time on July 28 in Chicago. He has hopes of returning by the end of the season.
The right-hander started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, but he only made two starts before landing on the IL again with the UCL sprain. After getting different opinions on the next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6. (Last updated: July 28)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberThe Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14, and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery. He’s expected to begin throwing at some point during the first week of August. (Last updated: July 28)
RHP Peyton Battenfield (left oblique strain)Expected return: TBDBattenfield threw 79 pitches over 4 1/3 innings in his first start at Triple-A, putting him on the doorstep of a return to the Majors. He allowed three runs on five hits and three walks with six strikeouts. With other injuries to the rotation, Battenfield’s return to health could be a way the Guardians could help cover innings, but they don’t want to rush him back.
Battenfield threw eight pregame pitches on the mound at Citi Field on May 19, but he felt like he was protecting his shoulder. Battenfield was placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to May 18, and he received an injection roughly a week later, according to manager Terry Francona. (Last updated: July 19)