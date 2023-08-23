Injuries & Moves: Quantrill to make one more rehab start Saturday
Aug. 22: RHP Cal Quantrill to make rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on SaturdayQuantrill made his third rehab start on Sunday and gave up six runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings. He and the Guardians determined it’d be best to make one more rehab start before rejoining the big league rotation. He’ll start for Columbus on Saturday and will likely throw approximately 95 pitches.
Aug. 21: C Eric Haase claimed from Tigers; C Zack Collins designated for assignmentHaase returns to the Guardians organization following four seasons with the Tigers from 2020-23. He was designated for assignment by Detroit on Aug. 19.
Signed to a Minors deal in the offseason, Collins was called up on Aug. 18 and appeared in two games for Cleveland, going for 2-for-4.
7-day IL
C Cam Gallagher (concussion)Expected return: End of AugustGallagher took a foul tip off the bottom of his face mask on Aug. 16 in Cincinnati. He stayed in for the rest of the half-inning, but did not return to the field for the next frame. When he came into the ballpark the next day, he did not pass all of the concussion tests and was placed on the concussion IL out of precaution. (Last updated: Aug. 17)
10- and 15-day IL
RHP Cal Quantrill (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: End of August or Sept. 1Quantrill allowed six runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings in his third rehab start. He and the Guardians decided to make one more rehab appearance on Aug. 26 with Triple-A Columbus before returning to the big league rotation. He’ll throw approximately 95 pitches. His return will likely line up with Sept. 1, when rosters expand to 28 players. (Last updated: Aug. 22)
1B Josh Naylor (right oblique strain)Expected return: Early to mid-SeptemberNaylor has been cleared to do all baseball activities except on-field batting practice. He’s been swinging a bat in the cages. The Guardians are trying to strike the right balance of allowing Naylor to take on a bigger workload when he can handle it, while not rushing him back too quickly.
Naylor started feeling discomfort in his side on July 31, and he was scratched from the lineup prior to first pitch on Aug. 1 when the pain continued into his pregame batting cage sessions. He underwent an MRI on Aug. 3 that revealed the oblique strain. Naylor was given a timetable of three to six weeks, but manager Terry Francona said that window is “extremely tentative.” He’ll continue to be checked weekly. (Last updated: Aug. 22)
UTIL David Fry (left hamstring strain)Expected return: Mid-AugustFry is nearing a rehab assignment after running the bases and doing all baseball activities at Progressive Field. On Aug. 4, Fry went into a full split playing first base while trying to stretch for a throw in the second inning against the White Sox and strained his left hamstring. Although it was clear he was in pain at the moment, he continued to reassure the coaching staff that he was fine and played the rest of the game. But after tests revealed a strain, the Guardians wanted to make sure he had time to recover, and they placed him on the IL on Aug. 8. (Last updated: Aug. 22)
RHP Michael Kelly (lower back strain)Expected return: TBDKelly was placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 18 after experiencing spasms in his lower back. Kelly felt them while the club was in Cincinnati earlier in the week, preventing him from being used in relief for the entire series. (Last updated: Aug. 18)
60-day IL
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow inflammation)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberBieber has been stretched out to throwing at 120 feet, but has not progressed to the mound just yet. The Guardians began the second half of the season with difficult news. Bieber was sent for an MRI on his right forearm on July 14, and after an appointment with Dr. Keith Meister on July 16, it was decided that he wouldn’t need surgery. (Last updated: Aug. 17)
RHP Triston McKenzie (right UCL sprain)Expected return: Mid-SeptemberMcKenzie, who was scratched from his June 16 start vs. the D-backs with right elbow discomfort, is throwing at 105 feet, but has not gotten back on the mound.
The right-hander started the season on the IL with a right teres major strain. He made his 2023 debut on June 4, but he only made two starts before landing on the IL again with the UCL sprain. After getting different opinions on the next steps for his injury at the end of June and the beginning of July, McKenzie eventually decided to avoid surgery. He was transferred to the 60-day IL on July 6. (Last updated: Aug. 17)