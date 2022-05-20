Injuries & Moves: Ram?rez back in lineup

May 20: 3B Jos? Ram?rez in lineup after bruising shin; manager Terry Francona misses game; OF/1B Josh Naylor activated

Ram?rez was in the starting lineup at third base in the series opener against Detroit, one day after fouling a ball directly off his right shin in a 4-2 loss to Cincinnati. Ram?rez finished the at-bat, singling home a run, before being replaced by a pinch-runner at first. “It was more of a precaution to take him out, but all the tests came back clean,” acting manager DeMarlo Hale said. “I’m just happy Jos? is good to go. If need be, we could sit him down later.”