Injuries & Moves: Ram?rez undergoes precautionary MRI
June 18th, 2022
Keep track of the Guardians’ recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season.
LATEST NEWS
June 18: 3B Jos? Ram?rez out with sore right thumb
Guardians manager Terry Francona said that Ram?rez has been battling a sore right thumb for about 10 days. When the team was in Cleveland, Ram?rez jammed his thumb while swinging and did it again this week in Colorado. Because it’s been bothering him, Cleveland is hoping that a day off on Saturday in Los Angeles (and potentially Sunday, depending how he feels) with a team off-day on Monday should be enough of a break for him to be back in the lineup against division rival Minnesota on Tuesday.
“When he’s not in there, our lineup, obviously, doesn’t look as good,” Francona said. “Then you think, well, if we play him too much and he [gets worse] … So, we’re going to stay away from him tonight, see how he’s doing tomorrow and then we have Monday off. So, we’ll see.” — Mandy Bell
June 18: DH Franmil Reyes expected to return Tuesday
Assuming Reyes doesn’t experience any setbacks this weekend with Triple-A Columbus, he’s scheduled to meet the team in Minnesota for a three-game series against the Twins, beginning on Tuesday. Reyes was able to get some time in the outfield with Columbus and launched a two-run homer on Thursday. — Mandy Bell
June 16: Optioned LHP Konnor Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus; recalled RHP Anthony Castro from Columbus
With the likelihood of Aaron Civale (left glute tightness) returning to the starting rotation soon, the Guardians optioned Pilkington to Triple-A Columbus a day after he gave up four runs (two earned) over 4 1/3 innings against the Rockies at Coors Field. Meanwhile, Civale gave up one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven on 76 pitches (46 strikes) across 4 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Columbus on Wednesday.
Castro has appeared in 13 games for Columbus this season, posting a 2.63 ERA with 17 strikeouts and six walks over 13 2/3 innings. He also made six relief appearances for the Guardians earlier this year, giving up five runs (three earned) over 6 2/3 innings. — Manny Randhawa
10-day/15-day IL
OF Franmil Reyes (right hamstring tightness)
Expected return: Tuesday
Reyes had an MRI on May 26 that revealed only a mild strain, which was encouraging. Reyes started taking batting practice on the field on June 8 and began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Columbus on June 14 and is expected to rejoin the Guardians for their series in Minnesota on Tuesday.
Reyes was placed on the IL after battling hamstring soreness for what Francona said was “quite a while.” Though Reyes said the injury had not affected his swing, he is slugging just .278, down from .522 last season. Francona said a chat with his slugger during the Astros series in Houston (May 23-25) revealed that Reyes was concerned that having to go full bore on the basepaths would exacerbate the issue. He was out of the May 25 lineup and placed on the IL the next day. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: June 18)
RHP Aaron Civale (left glute tightness)
Expected return: Around June 21-23
Civale made his second rehab start June 15 for Triple-A Columbus in what the Guardians hope was his final tune-up before returning to the Majors for the Minnesota series June 21-23. He gave up one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out seven on 76 pitches (46 strikes) across 4 2/3 innings.
“He came through it good,” manager Terry Francona said on June 16, before adding that Civale would be activated off the injured list for Cleveland’s series against Minnesota at Target Field beginning on June 21.
Civale was placed on the 15-day IL on May 25 after he experienced a cramp in his left glute on May 20 while mishandling a grounder toward first base. He underwent an MRI on May 30 that revealed some pockets of blood in his glute that his doctor attempted to aspirate on May 31. — Jack Magruder and Manny Randhawa (Last updated: June 16)
60-day IL
RHP James Karinchak (mild right shoulder strain)
Expected return: TBD
Karinchak, who was moved to the 60-day IL on May 16, began his rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus on June 1. Because he injured his shoulder during Spring Training without having thrown in a game and was shut down in early April, Karinchak might need additional seasoning with the Clippers as he works to get ramped up. Before his rehab debut, the righty had not pitched in a game since Oct. 1, 2021. — Mandy Bell/Joe Trezza (Last updated: June 3)
RHP Cody Morris (lat strain)
Expected return: TBD
Morris began experiencing tightness in his arm in a bullpen session just after Cactus League games got underway. He underwent an MRI that revealed a strain of the teres major muscle. He’s expected to be shut down from throwing for four to six weeks before getting re-evaluated, and has not yet resumed throwing. — Joe Trezza (Last updated: April 23)
RHP Carlos Vargas (Tommy John recovery)
Expected return: TBD
Vargas underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2021 and is expected to continue his rehab program in Arizona until his arm is built back up. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: April 2)