Injuries & Moves: Ram?rez undergoes precautionary MRI

Reyes was placed on the IL after battling hamstring soreness for what Francona said was “quite a while.” Though Reyes said the injury had not affected his swing, he is slugging just .278, down from .522 last season. Francona said a chat with his slugger during the Astros series in Houston (May 23-25) revealed that Reyes was concerned that having to go full bore on the basepaths would exacerbate the issue. He was out of the May 25 lineup and placed on the IL the next day. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: June 18)