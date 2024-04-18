Injuries & Moves: RHP Avila rostered, Parsons optioned to Minors
4:39 PM UTC
LATEST NEWS
April 18: RHP Pedro Avila added to the roster, RHP Wes Parsons optioned to Triple-A ColumbusThe 27-year-old Avila was acquired from the San Diego Padres for cash after he was designated for assignment on April 12. He went 1-0 with a 9.00 ERA in four relief appearances for San Diego.
April 17: RHP Xzavion Curry optioned to Triple-A ColumbusAfter starting the season on the injured list because of a Spring Training illness, he pitched five innings of two-hit ball on Monday in his season debut when Cleveland beat the Red Sox 6-0.
“We had to make room for Ben, so unfortunately that was Xza’s spot,” manager Stephen Vogt said before Wednesday’s game. “Like we told him, he didn’t do anything to merit this. It’s just where we are right now with the roster; continue to go down there and do what you do, be yourself and we’ll see you again soon.”
April 17: RHP Eli Morgan (right shoulder inflammation) placed on 15-day ILMorgan pitched in nine games, posting a 2.16 ERA over 8 1/3 innings, including two shutout innings in the Guardians’ 10-7, 11-inning victory on Tuesday night.
“Eli’s been dealing with some shoulder stuff for a while now,” manager Stephen Vogt said. “Just with the workload that he’s had, coming off the two innings, back-to-back days, it just got to the point where he felt like he wasn’t himself.”
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
RHP Eli Morgan (right shoulder inflammation)Expected return: May 2Morgan was placed on the 15-day IL on April 17 due to right shoulder inflammation. He pitched in nine games, posting a 2.16 ERA over 8 1/3 innings, including two shutout innings in the Guardians’ 10-7, 11-inning victory on April 16. Manager Stephen Vogt said that with the workload Morgan has had, he didn’t feel like himself. (Last updated: April 17)
LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger swelling)Expected return: AprilHentges was shut down for a few days in the middle of March to deal with swelling in his left middle finger. Before camp ended, he said he had resumed throwing, but there wasn’t enough time left for him to be ready to go before Opening Day. Hentges is expected to throw to live hitters during the week of April 15. Assuming that goes well, a rehab assignment could be in the near future. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: End of April or early MayWilliams made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout in the middle of Spring Training and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow. He began ramping back up in the middle of March, but he wasn’t cleared to be on the Opening Day roster. Williams is scheduled to throw his first simulated game on April 15. (Last updated: April 13)
60-DAY IL
INF Angel Martínez (fractured hamate)Expected return: Late May or JuneMartinez was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 17 with a fractured hamate. On April 17, he submitted a surgical intervention with Dr. Thomas Graham at Lehigh Valley Health Network in Bethlehem, Pa. (Last updated: April 17)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: At least the end of MayKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. After taking a little longer than expected to bounce back, he was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11. But because he opened the year on the 60-day IL, he’ll need to wait until at least the end of May before he can return to game action. (Last updated: March 28)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow. He underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)