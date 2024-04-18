Injuries & Moves: RHP Avila rostered, Parsons optioned to Minors

LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger swelling)Expected return: AprilHentges was shut down for a few days in the middle of March to deal with swelling in his left middle finger. Before camp ended, he said he had resumed throwing, but there wasn’t enough time left for him to be ready to go before Opening Day. Hentges is expected to throw to live hitters during the week of April 15. Assuming that goes well, a rehab assignment could be in the near future. (Last updated: April 13)