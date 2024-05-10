Injuries & Moves: RHP McCaughan acquired from Marlins

RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: JuneWilliams made his three-inning start in Arizona to begin his rehab process, but he felt the same discomfort in his elbow after the outing that he did in Spring Training. He flew to Cleveland to meet with the medical staff and received external opinions. It was determined that receiving an anti-inflammatory injection on April 24 would be the best path forward. He was shut down for seven days after that before he was cleared by Dr. Jason Genin to begin throwing. He threw on May 2 with no pain.