Injuries & Moves: Righty Wes Parsons acquired from Jays

RHP Ben Lively (viral illness)Expected return: AprilLively shouldn’t need much time to get back to full strength. He was one of the handful of players to get knocked out of commission by a virus that spread through the Spring Training clubhouse. He missed about two weeks of action, putting him behind the rest of the pitchers before Opening Day. He made his second rehab start on April 9, giving up three runs on four hits in 5 1/3 innings on just 55 pitches. (Last updated: April 10)