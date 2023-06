RHP Cody Morris (right teres major strain)Expected return: TBDMorris, who has dealt with shoulder and back problems in the past few years, was sent out on a rehab assignment with Double-A Akron, where he worked a scoreless inning on May 24 and another 1 2/3 scoreless frames on May 28. He built himself up to 2 1/3 innings on June 1 and will make his next start with Columbus, which is scheduled to be three innings. (Last updated: June 1)