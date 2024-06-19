Injuries & Moves: Sandlin to IL; McCaughan recalled

RHP Nick Sandlin (lower back inflammation)Expected return: Beginning of JulySandlin started to feel discomfort in his lower back when he pitched in Cincinnati on June 12. It continued a few days later when he got the ball again in Toronto, and for the first time this season, he failed to record an out and gave up three runs. When the discomfort hadn’t subsided a few days later, he was examined by doctors, who discovered the inflammation. The Guardians were confident that he’d only need the minimum 15 days of rest before getting back into game action. (Last updated: June 19)