Injuries & Moves: Spring roster trimmed to 37

12:15 AM UTC
Keep track of the Guardians’ recent transactions and injury updates throughout the season.
ROSTER MOVES
March 30: RHP Robert Broom and RHP Nick Mikolajchak reassigned to Minor League camp
With just over a week remaining until Opening Day, the Guardians have inched a little bit closer to setting their final roster, as the reassignments of Broom and Mikolajchak brought the total number of players in camp down to 37. While neither Broom nor Mikolajchak were expected to make the club, the Guardians enjoyed getting a peek at some relievers who could provide some depth for the team in the future. — Mandy Bell
March 29: OF Oscar Gonzalez, OF Daniel Johnson, LHP Adam Scott, RHP Ian Gibaut and RHP Jake Jewell reassigned to Minor League camp
There were no surprises here, considering this group consisted of all non-roster invitees. However, someone like Gonzalez could remain on the club’s radar as it gets into the regular season. The main thing the Guardians will continue to look for with Gonzalez is his plate discipline. As manager Terry Francona said, “If he swings at enough good pitches, he might really get dangerous.” — Mandy Bell
March 28: SS Gabriel Arias optioned to Triple-A; OF Will Benson and LHP Tanner Tully reassigned to Minor League camp
Although Arias has had an impressive spring, the Guardians wanted to get their No. 4-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, to Minor League camp before the season starts on April 5 so that he has a chance to play every day. And the club was also encouraged by the steps former first-round pick Benson has taken in his development. — Mandy Bell
March 27: C Bo Naylor, LHP Kirk McCarty, SS Brayan Rocchio, SS Jose Tena, OF George Valera and INF/OF Richie Palacios optioned to Minor League camp
The club believes the potential for such guys as Rocchio, Tena, Valera and Palacios is high and — especially for Palacios — could be tried at the big league level in the near future. But in the limited Cactus League games remaining, the Guardians intend to see more of their players who are in current Major League position battles. — Mandy Bell
OF Josh Naylor (right ankle)
Expected return: TBD
Naylor, who fractured his lower leg and tore ligaments after a collision with Ernie Clement last June, got back into Cactus League action for the first time on March 29, going 2-for-3 in five innings in right field. The only question that remains is whether this final week of camp will be enough time for him to feel prepared enough to be with the big league club on Opening Day. While it’s certainly not off the table, the Guardians are hesitant to make that decision just yet. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: March 30)
RHP James Karinchak (right arm stiffness)
Expected return: TBD
Karinchak will be shut down for at least seven to 10 days without throwing, after an MRI revealed a mild strain of the teres major muscle. He was slated to pitch in his first Cactus League game of the spring on March 22, but he was taken out of the team’s plans just before first pitch as a precaution because of stiffness that he felt during his throwing session that morning. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: March 26)
C Luke Maile (left hamstring tightness)
Expected return: TBD
Maile will miss three to four weeks of game activity after an MRI revealed a left hamstring strain. He was removed from the March 23 game at Camelback Ranch with hamstring tightness that flared up after running from first to third base.
As the club’s only offseason signing and Cleveland’s primary backup catcher, Maile’s absence could complicate the team’s roster plans, assuming he avoids the 60-day injured list. If necessary, the team would have to clear space on the 40-man roster to add Sandy Leon. The Guardians added 11 prospects to the 40-man roster in November to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: March 26)
RHP Cody Morris (lat strain)
Expected return: TBD
Morris began experiencing tightness in his arm in a bullpen session just after Cactus League games got underway. He underwent an MRI that revealed a strain of the teres major muscle. He’s expected to be shut down from throwing for four to six weeks before getting reevaluated. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: March 23)
RHP Nick Sandlin (right shoulder strain)
Expected return: Opening Day
In the middle of an at-bat against Matt Olson in the eighth inning on Aug. 11, Sandlin had to be removed after his arm was bothering him following a 94.9 mph heater. An MRI the next day revealed a right shoulder strain that landed him on the IL. He reported to camp in full health and is expected to be ready for Opening Day. — Mandy Bell (Last updated: March 15)