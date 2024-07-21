Injuries & Moves: Strzelecki rejoins bullpen
7:55 PM UTC
LATEST NEWS
July 21: RHP Peter Strzelecki recalled from Triple-A; RHP Spencer Howard DFA’dThe Guardians swapped out bullpen depth by recalling Strzelecki for the fourth time this season. The 29-year-old has thrown 5 2/3 scoreless innings in the big leagues this year and has a 4.18 ERA in 32 1/3 Triple-A innings. He’s also able to throw multiple innings. Howard was designated for assignment after allowing eight runs (five earned) in five innings for Cleveland. He was acquired from the Giants on July 5.
10-DAY/15-DAY INJURED LIST
LHP Matthew Boyd (left elbow surgery)Expected return: AugustBoyd threw four innings for Double-A Akron on July 21 and allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts over 52 pitches. Prior to that start, he threw three innings in an Arizona Complex League game on July 16 and recorded seven strikeouts on 49 pitches.
The Guardians signed Boyd on June 29 to add to their starting pitching depth, but they knew it would be some time before he’d be added into the mix. Boyd had Tommy John surgery one year ago. (Last updated: July 21)
OF Chase DeLauter, No. 1 on Guardians’ Top 30 Prospects list, No. 19 in MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 (turf toe right foot)Expected return: TBDDeLauter was cleared to begin his rehab assignment with Rookie-level Arizona Complex League on July 20 and went 1-for-2 with a walk in his first taste of game action.
DeLauter had been off of the 7-day Minor League IL in Double-A Akron for a few hours before he sustained an injury that ultimately placed him back on it. The first time, DeLauter had a left foot fracture that did not require surgery, allowing him to return to the lineup on May 28 after being out since the end of April. But as soon as he returned, DeLauter injured his toe on his right foot while attempting to make a catch at the wall in the outfield. His turf toe had sidelined him since May 28. (Last updated: July 20)
LHP Sam Hentges (left shoulder inflammation)Expected return: Late JulyHentges landed on the injured list for the second time this season on July 12 after experiencing left shoulder fatigue over the previous handful of days.
“I thought it was best to just take a break right now, get that knocked out so that he’ll be the best version of himself for the rest of the year,” manager Stephen Vogt said.
Hentges, who began the season on the injured list and didn’t debut until May due to left middle finger inflammation, has recorded a 3.04 ERA over 23 2/3 innings (25 appearances) this year. (Last updated: July 12)
60-DAY IL
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: TBDKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. He was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11 and joined the big league team on April 25 to work with the Guardians’ training staff. Assuming all goes well, his rehab assignment will be in the near future.
The Guardians have not given any indication as to when Karinchak may begin a rehab assignment. (Last updated: May 31)
RHP Daniel Espino (right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injury; No. 5 on Guardians Top 30 Prospects list)Expected return: 2025Espino underwent surgery to repair his right shoulder capsule and rotator cuff injuries on March 13. He’s expected to stay in Goodyear, Ariz., to work through his rehab. Although the Guardians don’t have a firm timetable on when he may return to action, the team does not expect him to pitch during the 2024 season. (Last updated: May 15)
RHP Shane Bieber (right elbow injury)Expected return: 2025Bieber was transferred to the 60-day IL on April 10, and there’s no return in sight for Cleveland’s ace. He wasn’t bouncing back as well as he is used to after his Opening Day start and elbow pain persisted throughout his outing in Seattle.
Bieber underwent imaging that revealed the same problems with his UCL that he had last year. He underwent UCL surgery on April 12. He’ll report to Goodyear, Ariz., to begin his rehab. (Last updated: April 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: 2025When Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow.
Stephan underwent surgery on March 27 and was given a 12 to 16 month timetable for recovery. (Last updated: March 28)