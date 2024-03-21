Injuries & Moves: Tena among most recent roster cuts
March 21st, 2024
LATEST NEWS
March 21: INF José Tena optioned to Triple-A Columbus; RHP Jack Leftwich, RHP Adam Oller, LHP Anthony Banda, RHP Jaime Barría, C Dom Nuñez, C Raynel Delgado, INF/OF Micah Pries and OF Lorenzo Cedrola reassigned to Minor League campTena is officially out of the shortstop battle, as he was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday morning. While a wave of other players were also informed they were not making the Opening Day roster, Banda, Barría, Nuñez, Delgado, Pries and Cedrola will remain in Major League camp to help fill innings.
March 19: Guardians reassign RHP Tyler Zuber and RHP Tanner Burns to Minor League campZuber pitched in seven Cactus League games for the Guardians this spring and gave up 11 runs (10 earned). Burns handled five innings in relief this spring and racked up six strikeouts, while permitting seven walks and allowing two earned runs.
March 18: Guardians reassign 1B Kyle Manzardo, C Bryan Lavastida and OF Petey Halpin to Minor League campIt was only a matter of time before more roster cuts were coming as Opening Day nears. Lavastida and Halpin were expected to soon be making their way to Minor League camp, but Manzardo (Cleveland’s No. 2 prospect) was the question mark.
His camp was exceptional and there’s no secret that the Guardians could use more pop in the middle of the order that he can eventually provide. But Cleveland decided to send him to the Minor League side so he can start the year by getting consistent playing time before he inevitably gets called up to the Majors at some point this season. Read more >
RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: AprilWilliams made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout last week and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow, which is why he’s missed back-to-back starts. As of March 14, he’ll need to go three or four more days without throwing before he begins ramping back up. Because there’s only a limited time remaining in camp, the Guardians know he won’t be able to be on the Opening Day roster. He’s expected to start the year on the injured list and join the rotation as soon as he’s built up to full strength. (Last updated: March 14)
RHP James Karinchak (right shoulder fatigue)Expected return: Hopefully by end of Spring TrainingKarinchak reported to camp with right shoulder fatigue. After taking a little longer than expected to bounce back, he was given the green light to begin a throwing program on March 11. There’s no set timetable on when he’ll be back in game action just yet.
“He has been through a pretty extensive strengthening program with the shoulder, and he has met all the marks now that we were hoping to meet prior to getting a baseball back in his hand,” pitching coach Carl Willis said. “So we’ll see him to start throwing, and he’s already done plyo balls and he’ll start a throwing program here in the next day or two.” (Last updated: March 13)
RHP Trevor Stephan (UCL surgery)Expected return: TBDWhen Stephan’s elbow was examined for discomfort on Feb. 28, a deep bone bruise was discovered. But after it continued to nag him, other opinions were needed. It was determined that his UCL is not providing adequate stability, which caused even more pain in the elbow. He’s expected to get surgery before the end of March to address the issue and a timetable for his return has not been determined. (Last updated: March 14)
LHP Sam Hentges (left middle finger swelling)Expected return: TBDHentges met with a local doctor in Arizona on March 14 to get a second opinion on the swelling he’s been dealing with in his left middle finger. It was determined it was best to shut him down from throwing until he learns more about the extent of the injury. (Last updated: March 16)