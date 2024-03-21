Injuries & Moves: Tena among most recent roster cuts

RHP Gavin Williams (right elbow discomfort)Expected return: AprilWilliams made an awkward throw during his weighted-ball workout last week and felt discomfort in his throwing elbow, which is why he’s missed back-to-back starts. As of March 14, he’ll need to go three or four more days without throwing before he begins ramping back up. Because there’s only a limited time remaining in camp, the Guardians know he won’t be able to be on the Opening Day roster. He’s expected to start the year on the injured list and join the rotation as soon as he’s built up to full strength. (Last updated: March 14)